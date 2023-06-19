Alhaji Grusah ‘not disappointed’ after FA Cup final loss

Bankroller and owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah has revealed that he is not downhearted after losing out on the FA Cup trophy to Dreams FC on Sunday, June 18 2023 at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Dreams FC swept aside King Faisal to lift their first major trophy with a 2-0 victory. Faisal fell behind in the 18th minute when Agyenim Boateng fed Abdul Aziz Issah to fire past Jabal in post. Karela old boy, Sadiq Alhassan netted in the 70th minute to double their advantage. Despite their best efforts, King Faisal struggled to breach the determined backline of Dreams FC as they searched for a goal to get themselves back in the game.

“I am not disappointed. It’s football. The lads have done very well. I congratulate both Dreams FC and King Faisal players,” Grusah said after full time.

By Suleman Asante