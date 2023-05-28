Alhaji Grusah reacts to Medeama defeat following King Faisal relegation scare

Owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah has expressed optimism in the survival chances of his club despite their recent defeat to Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.

King Faisal succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to the Yellow and Mauves at the Akoon Park extending their winless streak to six games in the matchday 32 on Friday.

The result means the Insha Allah boys are now 17th on the table with two matches to end the season.

Alhaji Grusah is however confident his team can turn things around and maintain their top-flight status by the end of the season.

“Nothing is too difficult for God. To men, it’s difficult but to God, it isn’t. If you should have seen the accident we had, you would know God saved us. God does things in his own time. So, if God says we will stay in the league, we will surely stay. His will will be done. Inshah Allah” he told Angel FM.

In their remaining games, King Faisal will host Legon Cities at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex before wrapping up the season with a trip to Tamale to face real tamale United.