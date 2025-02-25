Alhaji Karim Grusah urges GFA to give Otto Addo full control as Black Stars coach

Veteran football administrator Alhaji Karim Grusah has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to grant Otto Addo full autonomy in his role as head coach of the Black Stars.

The 49-year-old coach has faced intense criticism after failing to guide the senior national team to the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana endured its worst-ever qualifying campaign, failing to win a single match. The four-time African champions managed just three points from six games, recording three draws and three defeats.

In the wake of this poor performance, many fans and pundits demanded that the GFA dismiss the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach, who signed a three-year contract in March 2024, with an option for a further two years.

Despite the public outcry, the GFA has decided to retain Otto Addo and has also strengthened the technical team.

Grusah, owner of King Faisal FC, insists that the coach should be given complete freedom to implement his strategies.

“Otto Addo must be given the free hands to work,” Grusah told Sporty FM.

With AFCON hopes shattered, the Black Stars will shift their focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The team will regroup in March for crucial Matchday 5 and 6 fixtures against Chad and Madagascar.