Alhaji Lamin calls off Hearts of Oak’s bluff; insists Asante Kotoko will purchase Patrick Razak

Former Asante Kotoko board member, Alhaji Lamin has rubbished Hearts of Oak statement on Patrick Razak following reports that the winger is set to join the their arch rivals.

The player's representative Francis Polly (Esq) had claimed that the Porcupine Warriors are interested in signing the talented wideman.

On Friday, management of Hearts of Oak emphatically stated in an official release that they no amount of money can lure them to sell their prized asset Patrick Razak to rivals Asante Kotoko.

However, Alhaji Lamin called off the Phobian’s bluff, stating that his former employers will purchase the diminutive winger if only their newly appointed coach Charles Akunnor is willing to work with the player.

"We were speaking to Razak's manager some time ago for the possibility of bringing him to Kotoko but we stopped after there was a coaching vacancy because we didn't want to buy a player without the knowledge of the coming coach,” he told Silver FM.

"We will buy Patrick Razak for Kotoko if only CK needs the player and willing to work with him.”

Meanwhile, Mark Noonan has vowed not to transfer Razak to Kotoko as long as he remains the CEO of the Phobians.

"Mark Noonan is just talking to please his supporters because it's his job to do so.''

Razak joined Hearts from Division One side, Tamale Utrecht during the 2015/2016 league season and has been in top form for the Phobians and the national team, Black Stars B, helping them win the WAFU Cup of Nations in Cape Coast last year.