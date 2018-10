Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso has emerged a firm staple for Portuguese Liga side Vitoria Guimaraes this season.

The one-time Ghana international is a key member of Luís Castro's side as he has started in all of their league matches so far.

The 26-year-old has scored one goal in six appearances and among the untouchables of the side.

Wakaso has also played for Portimonense and Rio Ave in the top two tiers of Portuguese football.