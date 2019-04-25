Alhassan Wakaso pens two-year contract extension with Vitoria Guimaraes

Ghana international Alhassan Wakaso has signed a new two-year contract extension with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

Wakaso's initial contract expires this summer but he has penned a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2021 following his splendid performance.

The 27-year-old has made 27 appearances and scored two goals for Vitoria Guimaraes this season.

''Guimaraes is like a home for me, has been great playing here and I am so happy to continue. I will always give my best for the club,'' Wakaso said.

Last month, Alhassan made his debut for Ghana in a friendly against Mauritania at the Accra Sports Stadium.