Ali Jarrah advocates for long-term tenure for Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Former Ghana goalkeeper Ali Jarrah has emphasised the importance of retaining Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for an extended period.

Hughton, who took over the coaching role last year, has already secured Ghana's qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

Jarrah believes that it is crucial to provide Hughton with more time to build a strong team for the future. He stressed the potential complications and disruptions caused by frequent changes in the coaching staff and urged Ghanaian authorities to adopt a long-term vision.

"Changing of coaches creates a lot of problems for a team; a country like Ghana must have a project, maybe four or five years," Jarrah explained.

He referenced the successful five-year development plan implemented by Ben Coffie, which led to the emergence of talents like Sulley Muntari.

According to Jarrah, the key lies not only in laying a solid foundation but also in implementing policies that will guide Ghana toward its footballing aspirations. He highlighted the youthfulness of the current team, expressing confidence in their future potential.

"We have a young team which, in the future, is going to do well. We must keep one coach to be able to know his project and complete his own project. So we must keep him with or without winning the cup," Jarrah emphasised during an interview with Radio Gold Sports.