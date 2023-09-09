Ali Jarrah tips young Black Stars players to make a difference in 2023 AFCON

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Ali Jarrah believes that the current crop of young players in the team could make a difference for Ghana in the 2023 AFCON.

Ali Jarrah said Ghanaians are hungry for a trophy and he sees the same hunger In young players such as Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah and others and that will be good for Ghana in Ivory Coast.

“We can’t wait for the other countries to catch up with us, we must do something [and] that is why we have a younger generation coming up and they will be itching and yearning to win the cup,” Ali Jarrah said.

He also congratulated the team for qualifying for the 2023 AFCON.

“Each and every tournament, automatically Ghana will qualify. When the draw is made, everybody knows Ghana will qualify.

“Ghana Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa definitely will be qualifying to play the tournament but Ghanaians are yearning for a cup, that’s all we are all hoping and praying for,” he added.