Ali Maradona: Ex-Kotoko management member laments tragic loss of fan Pooley

The tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, known as "Nana Pooley," has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice within the football community.

Ali Maradona, a former management member and devoted fan of Asante Kotoko, has expressed his deep sadness and frustration over the loss of Pooley.

Maradona lamented the fact that the club's management had failed to protect its supporters, saying "We have left Kotoko the things they have to do to protect Kotoko they have stop doing it."

He also questioned the effectiveness of the club's task force, stating "We had a task force, a strong task force... what they say Pooley said, I have spoken out more than anyone, but why didn't they do anything to us?"

Maradona also expressed his concerns about the investigation into Pooley's death, saying "If the IGP is not able to do his work, this matter will never end... some of us will shed our blood for the truth to come out."

He emphasized that justice must be served, and that the perpetrators must be held accountable.

Pooley was fatally stabbed on February 2, 2025, following a Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

The incident has led to multiple arrests, but the primary suspect, Brimah, remains at large. Maradona's comments underscore the need for justice and accountability in the wake of Pooley's tragic death.