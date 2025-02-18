Ali Maradona vows to pursue justice for Pooley

Ali Maradona, a former management member and devoted fan of Asante Kotoko, has pledged to seek justice for the late Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as "Nana Pooley".

Pooley, a loyal supporter of Asante Kotoko, was fatally stabbed on February 2, 2025, after a Ghana Premier League match.

Maradona expressed his determination to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice, stating, "If the IGP is not able to do his work, this matter will never end... some of us will shed our blood for the truth to come out."

He emphasised that he will not rest until justice is served for Pooley's family and the football community.

Maradona also questioned the lack of action taken by the authorities and the club's management to protect supporters like Pooley.

"We had a task force, a strong task force... what they say Pooley said, I have spoken out more than anyone, but why didn't they do anything to us?" he asked.

The incident has led to multiple arrests, including that of Nsoatreman FC owner Ignatius Baffour-Awuah. However, the primary suspect, Brimah, remains at large.

Maradona's vow to pursue justice underscores the widespread outrage and demand for accountability following Pooley's tragic death.