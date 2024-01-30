Alidu Seidu becomes sixth Ghanaian player to join France’s Stade Rennais

Stade Rennais FC have announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu, making him the sixth player from Ghana to join the French Ligue 1 side.

The full-back signed a four-year contract with the club on Monday, January 29, and has been officially unveiled.

Alidu Seidu joins Stade Rennais from Clermont Foot, where he spent several seasons and developed into a promising young defender. He has represented Ghana at various youth levels and has now earned a move to one of Europe's top leagues.

The 23-year-old defender expressed his excitement about joining Stade Rennais, saying, "It's a great privilege for me. I had a great time at Clermont, they gave me everything and welcomed me like a member of the family. I became a man there, and the adventure continues at Rennes and I'm very happy about that."

Alidu Seidu also spoke about his playing style, saying, "I'm a player who doesn't like to lose, I'm a fighter, I give everything for my colleagues and I'm always looking to progress."

He will begin training with his new teammates on Tuesday, January 30, and is expected to bring added depth and competition to the club's defence.

Stade Rennais has a history of recruiting talented Ghanaian players, with John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, John Boye, Kamal Issah, and Kamaldeen Sulemana all having played for the club in the past. Alidu Seidu will be looking to follow in their footsteps and make a successful impact at the club.