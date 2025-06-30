Alidu Seidu begins pre-season with Stade Rennais after injury recovery

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu is beaming with smiles after joining his teammates at Stade Rennais for the start of pre-season in France.

The Black Stars full-back has been out for eight months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a Ligue 1 game against Lille last season.

Seidu spent most of the second half of the campaign doing rehabilitation but has now fully recovered, joining his teammates as preparations start for the 2025/26 league.

The 24-year-old is hoping for an injury-free campaign as he prepares for his third campaign with the Red and Blacks.

Since joining Stade Rennais, Seidu has been a pivotal figure at the club, winning back-to-back Player of the Month awards at the start of last season.

His return is a huge boost for both Stade Rennais and the Black Stars ahead of a long campaign.

Seidu is expected to be back in the Ghana squad for September's World Cup qualifiers, having missed games against Chad and Madagascar in March.

Stade Rennais will begin the 2025/26 season with a game against Olympique Marseille.