Alidu Seidu encourages Ghanaians to support the Ghana Premier League

French-based Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Ghana Premier League as the new season is set to kick off this weekend.

The Clermont Foot player expressed his support for the local league and encouraged fans to attend matches in large numbers.

Seidu stressed the importance of supporting the domestic league. He urged fellow Ghanaians to embrace the league and contribute to its growth.

"The Ghana Premier League will start very soon, and so, I will entreat Ghanaians to support the league. It's our own; let's make it better and enjoy. I was born and bred here, so I always support Asante Kotoko. Let's go, Kotoko, all the way," Seidu said.

Alidu Seidu's endorsement of the Ghana Premier League is seen as a significant boost for the local competition, which has faced challenges in attracting a large fan base in recent years. His call for support comes as the league looks to rejuvenate and increase its popularity.

Seidu has been a regular player for the Black Stars since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2022. He recently featured in Ghana's victory over the Central African Republic, which secured qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.