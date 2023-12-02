Alidu Seidu's red card sparks outrage as Clermont Foot coach alleges bias

In a heated clash between Clermont Foot and RC Lens, controversy erupted as Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu was shown a straight red card in a decision contested by Clermont coach Pascal Gastien.

The incident occurred just before halftime when Alidu Seidu engaged in a scuffle with Lens striker Elye Wahi. While Seidu was initially fouled by the French international, his reaction to the incident led to both players receiving red cards.

Pascal Gastien, visibly upset by the referee's decision, voiced his displeasure and was subsequently sent to watch the remainder of the game from the stands. In a post-match press conference, Gastien made startling allegations, claiming that the match officials were biased against Clermont Foot.

"It's following Alidu's expulsion because I wasn't happy. Initially, he took the blow, and in the end, he was penalized," explained Gastien.

"I simply told the touchline referee that I felt like they didn't want to see Clermont in Ligue 1. I sensed an injustice regarding Ali's red card, even though he reacted. I found it unfair. My remark wasn't of absolute intelligence either."

Gastien's remarks suggest a belief in a conspiracy to hinder Clermont Foot's progress in Ligue 1. The controversial red card and the subsequent ejections have fueled debates about the role of officiating in the league.

Clermont Foot will engage Brest in their next game as they continue to chase a win having drawn and lost their last two games.