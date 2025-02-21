Aliou Cisse poised for Libya coaching role amid talks with federation

Aliou Cisse, the former head coach of Senegal’s national team, could soon make a return to the dugout, this time leading Libya’s national team.

AfricaSoccer.com reports that discussions are underway between Cisse and the Libyan Football Federation as the North African nation seeks a revival.

Libya, a team that has struggled on the continental stage for over a decade, is in dire need of strong leadership.

Their last appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) dates back to 2012, and they failed to qualify for the 2025 edition in Morocco.

The federation sees Cisse as an ideal candidate to bring discipline, tactical expertise, and a winning mentality to their squad.

The 48-year-old coach has been without a job since being dismissed by Senegal in October 2024, following an eight-year tenure that saw him guide the Lions of Teranga to AFCON glory in 2021 and a strong showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His experience in managing top-tier African talent makes him a prime candidate for a team looking to rebuild.

Cisse is currently in Benghazi to attend the inauguration of a new stadium, further fueling speculation about his potential appointment.

If negotiations go through, Cisse will face the challenge of transforming Libya into a competitive force in African football once again.