All 63 matches of FIFA Club World Cup to beam live in HD on StarTimes.

Africa’s top Pay-Tv service provider, StarTimes is set to broadcast all 63 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup at the most affordable rates in Ghana.

StarTimes earlier announced acquiring the rights to broadcast all matches of the world club showpiece to be played in the United States of America from June 14 â€“ July 13, 2025.

As part of plans to give subscribers a flexible means to enjoy all live matches of the tournament, StarTimes has announced a promotional campaign to offer customers a package upgrade and more viewing days as soon as they recharge their accounts.

Effective June 13, 2025 to August 16, 2025, existing subscribers who recharge two months of their current bouquet, get two months FREE upgrade to the next higher bouquet while MEGA bouquet subscribers who recharge for two months, get an extra 10 Days FREE viewing.

Acting marketing manager of StarTimes, Mr. Eli Kondoh reiterated the company’s vision to offer Ghanaians affordability with regards to premium sports and entertainment content.

“We always seek to give our subscribers the freedom to watch premium content at the most affordable rates. And with as low as GHC 180 per month on the MEGA bouquet, all active subscribers can watch all 63 matches of the all-new FIFA Club World Cup expanded format. An affordable offer which is not available anywhere elsewhere but on StarTimes.”

“With the football league season coming to an end, we want our subscribers to have more viewing days to enjoy the FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP and other great entertaining content for the entire family.”

The opening match of the 2025 tournament, the first of 63 in total, will see Al Ahly and Inter Miami square off at Hard Rock Stadium, Florida on June 14 at 12AM, while the final will be played on July 13 at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey at 7PM.

Clubs from six different confederations will be taking part, including reigning champions Manchester City who won their first world title in the previous tournament in 2023 under the old format.

Spanish giants Real Madrid will endeavour to win a record-extending sixth Club World Cup trophy, while Paris Saint-Germain - fresh from their Champions League triumph - will be hoping to add to their treble of trophies won in the 2024-25 campaign.

Other notable names taking part include Brazilian quartet Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo who have all qualified after winning the Copa Libertadores - South America's most prestigious club competition - over the last four years.

Argentine giants Boca Juniors and River Plate have also qualified, along with the likes of Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, Egyptian champions Al Ahly and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.