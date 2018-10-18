All Football Results on Sports Statistics Website

Every day, hundreds of football matches are held all around the world, and now it is very easy for you to follow their results, as well as get other interesting information; it is always easy to find it on this website.

The number of games significantly increases during weekends, when the main favorites start playing. The most popular competitions among fans are:

Serie A; La Liga; EPL; Bundesliga; League 1.

All today livescore of these and other championships are available.

Attention is paid even to those leagues that are rarely covered.

For example, the information on the chinese super league is presented in full.

Recently, the level of this championship has increased significantly. It has become possible largely because the stars of European championships came to the country. Hulk, Oscar, Alex Teixeira, Carrasco, Paulinho, Lavezzi, and many others play in China now.

Evolution of Chinese Championship

Only a few years ago the cool foreign players started to come to the Celestial Empire, which helped to improve the level of local football significantly. Yes, the foreigners are expensive, but they noticeably increase the competition level of the championship, which makes it attractive for the audience from all over the world.

It is noteworthy that the foreign players play not only in the Super League, but also in the second strongest division. Real top class stars work in China — Marcello Lippi, Fabio Cannavaro, which is also an additional asset of local clubs when negotiating with foreigners.

Such a rapid growth of the level of the championship has recently happened only in China. This is another evidence that football is treated seriously here, and it’s likely that in a few years the Super League will become one of the strongest domestic championships in the world.

Today, not only veterans go to China but the stars in their prime come here, too. Moreover, the local Super League is definitely not the end of their careers. Chinese clubs are also a good opportunity to try a new championship, enhance one’s professional skills, and be promoted. Paulinho and Witsel are powerful examples of this.

The Chinese Super League is becoming increasingly interesting to fans from all over the world.