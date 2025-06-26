All four African clubs eliminated from FIFA Club World Cup

Africa’s hopes at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup came to an end on Wednesday as Mamelodi Sundowns were eliminated following a goalless draw with Brazil’s Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The result confirmed the exit of all four African representatives, Sundowns, Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, and Esperance, from the competition.

Sundowns entered the final Group F clash needing a win to progress but were held by a Fluminense side that only required a draw to advance to the Round of 16. Despite a bright start, with early chances falling to Lucas Ribeiro and Tashreeq Matthews, the South African champions couldn’t find a breakthrough. Fluminense, meanwhile, grew into the match and nearly sealed victory when GermÃ¡n Cano struck the post in the second half.

The draw was enough to see the Brazilian side through in second place behind Borussia Dortmund. Sundowns finished with four points, joining fellow African clubs Wydad, Al Ahly, and Esperance in exiting the tournament at the group stage.

Wydad Casablanca will wrap up their campaign against Al Ain on Thursday, with both sides playing for pride after already being eliminated.