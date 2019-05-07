All set for 44th MTN SWAG Awards on May 11

The sporting fraternity in the country is set to converge at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for the 44th edition of the annual Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards night this Saturday 11 May, 2019.

About 34 sports personalities and 11 sports organizations have been nominated for the award ceremony which will be held under the theme; ‘Rewarding Sports Excellence.’

Special guest of honour for the event will be Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs.

He is also the President of Asogli Traditional Area and majority shareholder of Premier League club, Accra Hearts of Oak; he is the founder and promoter of Africa World Airlines (AWA), and Chief Executive Officer of Strategic African Securities (SAS) Limited.

Dancehall and reggae artiste, Samini will be on stage to entertain guests with some of his hit tracks.

According to the organisers, this year’s edition will be the ‘best’ in the history of the awards and praised their headline sponsors MTN Ghana for their continuous support to the association.

“It will once again be a glorious night of pride and history for our sport men and women who have excelled in 2018 as well as institutions that have contributed to the development and promotion of sports in the country.

“And as has been the tradition we’ve always delivered classy event year after year. May 11 hopefully will not be different. We shall do our best to give our patrons, stakeholders and sponsors the best of the night and a memorable one,” SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah noted.

Topmost of the awards is the Sports Personality of the Year and it is being contested by Isaac Dogboe (Boxing), Thomas Partey (Football) and Anthony Baffoe (Football Administration), while National Team of the Year is also being contested by The Ghana Eagles (Rugby) and The Golden Arms (Armwrestling).

Coach of the Year has two coaches from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) hockey clubs Ebenezer Frimpong (GRA Men) and Boakye Danquah (GRA Ladies) contesting.

Five players; Thomas Partey, John Antwi, Felix Annan, Kassim Nuhu and Joseph Aidoo are vying for the male footballer of the year, while Mukurama Abdulai, Faustina Ampah and Grace Asantewaa also vie for the female footballer of the year.

Isaac Dogboe and Richard Commey are competing for the Professional Boxer of the Year, while Jesse Lartey has been nominated for the amateur boxer of the year with Janet Amponsah also nominated for Athlete of the Year.

Table Tennis Players of the Year went to Derek Abrefa (Male) and Celia BaahDanso (Female) while Armwrestlers of the Year also went to Alberta Ampomah (Female) and Haruna Tahiru (Male) with Rugby players going to Michael Arko (Male) and RafatuInusah (Female).

Emmanuel Ankomah (Male) and Mavis Boatemaa Berko (Female) will be awarded as hockey players of the year with Frederick Assor and Haruna Tahiru vying for Para Athlete of the year and Kojo Barni being awarded as the Professional Golfer of the Year.

Special Awards will be given to Binatone Ghana Ltd, Albert K. Frimpong (Skatesoccer), Kofikrom Pharmacy, Akwesi Frimpong (Winter Olympian), Greater Accra Handball Association, Jonathan Euro (Kickboxing), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Casely Hayford Hall (Casford) for their contribution in sports development.

Prospect of the Year went to Hor Halutie (Athletics) while Dedication and Valor also went to Dennis Ababio (Hockey) and Samuel Akayede (Table Tennis) with Cabic Promotions being awarded as Promoter of the Year.