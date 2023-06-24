All Star Festival 2023: Ayew brothers make history in the Brong Ahafo Region

Andre and Jordan Ayew made history at this year's 2023 All Star Festival organized by The Business Africa Consulting (The BAC) Group, when they both found the back of the net in the All Star team's 2-0 sweet victory against Bono, Bono-East and Ahafo regions selected side B & A Stars.

Amazingly, the goals by the duo for the All Star team ended the Brong Ahafo region's Black stars drought in 67 years. And is worth archiving for years to come, because historically, they become the first pair of brothers to do so in the All Star Festival records.

Andre Ayew opened the scoring account for the All Star team by slotting it past the experienced Aduana Stars F.C shot stopper and captain of the B & A Stars Joseph Addo.

A few minutes later, his younger brother, Jordan Ayew dispatched a splendid penalty from the spot beyond the reach of the experienced 'Aduana Ogya Ogya' no.1 goalie to complete a perfect script for the All Stars team.

Andre Ayew, therefore became the first Black Stars captain to score in front of the lovely spectators or football lovers from the Bono, Bono-East and Ahafo regions, after scoring in the Accra Edition last year.

Speaking after the All Star Festival, the former Al Sadd SC playmaker, And his younger brother Jordan Ayew were full of praise for the organizers, The BAC Group and the people of the Bono, Bono-East and Ahafo regions for the love exhibited.

" It was a good feeling to be part of this year's event, Last year was massive but this year was bigger. And l can't wait for 2024 . l thank the people of three regions for their love shown to us. l really enjoyed playing in front of them" said Andre Ayew.

" This is a great football royalty by The BAC Group,and l urge Cooperate Ghana to come on board, because next edition will be explosive " he added.

"It was nice seeing everyone here, l encourage my Black Stars teammates to be part next year" added Jordan Ayew.

Concluding, a special off-season event that brings together foreign and local-based male and female football stars in a competitive yet ceremonial football match and other activities.

Source: The BAC Group Media