Ghana's No. 1

Published on: 18 February 2025
All those who lined up to watch Nyantakyi’s exposé have been embarrassed - Nana Yaa Brefo
President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi gestures as he gives an interview at the Rei Pele stadium in Maceio, Ghana's base training camp, on June 23, 2014. Nyantakyi says they will sue Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper over its claim he agreed for the national team to play in two proposed matches which he would "fix" after the World Cup. The allegations came after a joint undercover investigation by the Daily Telegraph and Channel 4 programme Dispatches. The investigation identified two people, one a FIFA licensed agent and the other a Ghana football association club official. The Ghana national football team will face Portugal in Brasilia on June 26, 2014 in their last first round group match of the 2014 FIFA World cup. AFP PHOTO / CARL DE SOUZA (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nana Yaa Brefo, a media personality, has apologized to former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi for criticizing him after the Number 12 exposÃ©.

She admitted to being too hasty in her condemnation and should have waited for the legal process to conclude.

Yaa Brefo expressed her regret, saying "Kwesi Nyantakyi is a fantastic person. I regret speaking against him during the issues. Honestly, I have realized that I spoke nonsense when his issue with Anas came up. I was carried away then, so I would like him to forgive me."

She also noted that those who criticized Nyantakyi have been embarrassed after the court's ruling, stating, "All those who lined up to watch the exposÃ© video have been embarrassed now.

Despite all the criticisms levelled against Nyantakyi, the person who was supposed to testify in court failed to do so and ran away".

Yaa Brefo's apology is a significant development, as it highlights the importance of waiting for the legal process to unfold before making judgments. Her remarks also underscore the need for accountability and responsible reporting in the media.

By apologizing to Nyantakyi, Yaa Brefo is taking a step towards making amends and promoting a more nuanced understanding of the situation.

