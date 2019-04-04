All you need to know about 2019 AFCON draw

With the 2019 AFCON qualification stage done and dusted, here are all the information facts you need to know ahead of the eagerly anticipated draw.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that the official draw will take place on Friday 12 April 2019 in Cairo, but what does the draw procedure involve?
AFCON 2019 draw & map:
- The 24 qualified teams will be seeded into four pots based on CAF rankings and the host nation Egypt will be seeded in group A.
- The 24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four teams.
- The top two teams in each group, along with the best four third-placed teams will advance to the knockout phase; the round of 16.
- In the knockout phase, extra-time and penalties will be required to decide a winner if necessary.
- 16 teams will contest the round of 16 and the winners will advance to the quarter-finals.
- 8 teams will contest the quarter-finals and the winners will advance to the semi-final.
- 4 teams will contest the semi-finals and the winners will advance to the final on 19 July with the losers set to battle it out for third place.