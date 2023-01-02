Almeria recall Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah from Tenerife 

Ghanaian attacker Arvin Appiah will return to his parent club UD Almeria after his loan spell with CD Tenerife was cut short.

The 21-year-old had joined Tenerife on-loan for the season, but the deal has been terminated by Almeria due to lack of game time.

"Arvin Amoakoh Appiah (1/5/2001, Amsterdam, Netherlands) and CD Tenerife have concluded the contractual relationship that bound both parties until June 30, 2023," a statement from CD Tenerife reads.

"The attacker, on loan from UD Almería, played eleven games in the LaLiga SmartBank and two in the Copa SM el Rey with the blue and white shirt, adding an assist during his time with the Tenerife team.

"CD Tenerife wishes Arvin Appiah luck, sportingly and personally, in his next destination, while thanking him for the professionalism shown during his time as a blue and white footballer.", the club said in a statement.