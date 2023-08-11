Almeria secure loan deal for Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba from Real Mallorca

Almeria have confirmed the acquisition of Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba from fellow La Liga side Real Mallorca.

The signing, announced via the club's official Twitter account on Thursday evening, entails a season-long loan arrangement accompanied by a purchase option.

The statement released by UD Almeria read, "Iddrisu Baba, the new UD Almería player! The footballer arrives on loan, with a purchase option, from RCD Mallorca. Welcome!"

Baba wrote, “New chapter unlocked, new beginnings. Happy to be part of this great family. let's go ⚪️🔴@udalmeria.”

Iddrisu bid farewell to RCD Mallorca on Wednesday before the transfer's official announcement. Having joined Mallorca in 2014 from Leganes' youth team, the 27-year-old midfielder accrued a total of 91 appearances during his tenure with the club.

Notably, his playing time was curtailed in the past season, largely due to injury setbacks. These injury concerns have persisted over the last two seasons. This transfer marks the conclusion of Iddrisu Baba's nearly decade-long association with RCD Mallorca.

With this new opportunity at UD Almeria, Baba aims to make a meaningful impact while also contributing his skills to his new team's pursuits in La Liga.

Baba, who played a key role in Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, missed the tournament in Qatar due to injury.