Almeria troll Manchester United after signing Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah

Spanish second-tier side Almeria have teased Manchester United after completing the transfer of Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah.

The 18-year-old winger has joined Almeria on a five-year contract from Nottingham Forest, despite United being linked with his signature this summer.

Appiah is one of the most highly-rated Englishmen and moves despite penning a new four-and-a-half-year deal with Forest just last January.

Almeria used the unveiling of Appiah to troll United on social media after the Red Devils missed out on the youngster.

In a post on their official Twitter account, Almeria said: "Sorry Manchester United, Arvin Appiah is red and white."

The deal for Appiah has cost Almeria a reported £8 million - even though he only made eight appearances for Forest during his stay.

He scored on his debut in the EFL Cup defeat to Burton Albion last season but played just six more times in the campaign.

Appiah featured just once for Forest this season - again in the EFL Cup - but has now completed his deadline day switch.

The Amsterdam-born forward - who is of Ghanaian descent - moved to Nottingham at the age of six, and has since gone on to represent England at youth level.