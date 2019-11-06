Almeria winger Arvin Appiah hopes to impress new boss Guti

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 06 November 2019
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Arvin Appiah of Nottingham Forest during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at City Ground on July 19, 2019 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Almeria winger, Arvin Appiah is hoping to impress new manager Guti who took over the club this week.

Appiah failed to impress during his stay at Nottingham Forest before he was released to Almeria for £ 8 million in the summer.

The 18-year old has made four appearances this season for Almeria in the league.

With the appointment of former Real Madrid legend Guti as new coach, Appiah will be relinquish the opportunity to earn a regular place in his team.

Guti with his experience will love to work with talented and skilled players such as Arvin.

Arvin Appiah's talent is undoubted as some Nottingham fans were disappointed after he left the club.

Almeria will play against Real Zaragoza this weekend with Guti set to be in charge of his first game.

The Segunda side have been in a good streak as they have not lost in their last five games.

