Alphonso Davies and Jeremie Frimpong named in Bundesliga Team of the Year 2022

Alphonso Davies and Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong have been named in Khelnow's 2022 Bundesliga team of the year.

Both players with Ghanaian descent had an incredible 2022, with the two players representing Canada and the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Davies made three appearances for the Canadian national team while Frimpong was an unused substitute in all of Holland's games.

In Germany, Davies and Frimpong are regulars for their club with the Bayern Munich star helping the Bavarians win the Bundesliga. Frimpong is enjoying another fine campaign an Bayer Leverkusen, scoring five goals in 15 games and has two assists to his credit.

In a list of best eleven players in Germany this season by Khelnow, the duo were joined by Mark Flekken of Freigburg, Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich and RB Liepzig's Jasko Gvardiol in defence.

The other players are Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Jude Bellingham of Dortmund, Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku and Andre Silva of RB Liepzig.