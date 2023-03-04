"Always in my heart"- Arsenal star Thomas Partey pays tribute to Christian Atsu

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is mourning the loss of his friend and former Black Stars teammate Christian Atsu.

Atsu's one week funeral is currently ongoing in Accra ahead of his final burial. Friends, family and former teammates have flooded the Ajiringanor school park to celebrate the ex-Chelsea winger.

The 31-year-old sadly passed away after the devastating earthquake in Turkey on February 6, 2022.

On Friday, Partey's family visited Atsu's home to sign the book of condolence on behalf of the Black Stars deputy captain.

"Earlier today, I joined the family of Thomas Teye Partey to commiserate with the family of the late Christian Atsu Twasam. We pray for strength for the family during this difficult time!," wrote his publicist Samuel Ziga.

Partey replied the tweet with the words: "Always in my heart."

Atsu and Partey shared some good times with the Black Stars and the dud will be fondly remembered for putting a show in Brazzaville, as the Black Stars thrashed Congo 5-1 in a World Cup qualifier. Partey scored a hat-trick on that day.

The Arsenal star will line up for the Gunners in their English Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.