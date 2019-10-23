"Always nice to see you my brother"- Kevin-Prince Boateng tells Balotelli 

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 23 October 2019

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Mario Balotelli seem to share a strong bond on and off the pitch.

The two players met once again on Monday as Fiorentina played Brescia in a league game. The game ended in a draw with both sides failing to find the back of the net.

Boateng was happy to reunite with his friend and was evidenced in a post he shared on Instagram.

The two have been spotted in the past at various places with their spouses on holidays as well.

The Ghanaian duo seem to share more time together and a post by Prince Boateng on Instagram goes to show the extent of friendship between the two players over the years.

"Always nice to see you my brother", KP Boateng posted on his official instagram page.

 

