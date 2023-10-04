Amaju Pinnick commends GFA President Kurt Okraku for football revival

FIFA Executive Council Member Amaju Pinnick has expressed his admiration for Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku's efforts in revitalising Ghanaian football within a remarkably short period.

Pinnick commended Okraku's dedication to restoring the nation's football despite numerous challenges.

Okraku assumed the GFA presidency during a challenging period for Ghanaian football, marked by the aftermath of investigative exposés and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, Ghana football has experienced a remarkable resurgence.

In Pinnick's words, "I am here on behalf of CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino to monitor what would happen on Thursday. I have already met with the Minister of Youth and Sports Yussif Mustapha (Hon.) and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng (MP), and one thing that runs through our conversations is the passion and desire to help build and develop the game."

Pinnick also emphasised his commitment to ensuring a peaceful congress, stating, "I will do my best to make sure that there is peace before I leave because I need to report back to CAF and FIFA."

Praising Kurt Okraku's leadership, Pinnick highlighted the transformation of Ghana football, saying, "What President Kurt has brought to global football and African game is amazing. There was a time after what happened in 2018 - that Ghana lost respect at the continental level and at FIFA. But the value of Ghana football is now fully restored."

He further commended Okraku's reputation within CAF and FIFA, stating, "The kind of respect that he has in CAF and in FIFA is the reason why I am here. He has built so much respect within a very short time, and we are all pleased about it."

Pinnick concluded by underlining Okraku's significant influence and the widespread respect he commands, emphasizing the positive impact he has had on Ghana's standing in world football.