Amanda Clinton becomes first female to contest for GFA President position

Lawyer Amanda Clinton has become the first female to contest for the top job at the Ghana Football Association after she sailed through the vetting process successfully.

The young and vibrant legal practitioner is seeking to become the first female president of the Ghana Football Association after declaring her intentions to run for the position last month.

After a series of media campaign on why she should be voted for the GFA President, Ms. Clinton proved her credentials after she successfully made it through vetting.

She joins former GFA vice presidents Fred Pappoe and George Afriyie, as well as fellow lawyer George Ankoma, Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The Ghana Football Association elections have been slated for October 25th.

Amanda Clinton reveals her quest for the top job has been inspired by the role being played by Fatouma Samoura at FIFA.

"The example of FATOUMA SAMOURA a UN Administrator with no known football experience was plugged from the Diplomatic Obscurity to spearhead the reforms and build the public confidence in the world football governing body FIFA who were in a similar situation like the defunct GFA," she said.

"Her involvement since as is known now looks so phenomenal that the revenue generation of FIFA have tripled and various National Associations can attest to the increased FIFA financial support to the various federations. The AMANDA CLINTON factor for proper reformation real."