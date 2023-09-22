Amanda Clinton calls for a 'sense of choice' in 2023 GFA Elections

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential aspirant Amanda Clinton is urging for the upcoming 2023 GFA Elections to provide a "sense of choice" amidst legal controversies that have surrounded the process.

The GFA Elections, initially scheduled for September 27 in Tamale, have been postponed to October 5 due to an injunction filed by King Faisal.

Additionally, GFA Presidential aspirant George Afriyie has faced disqualification due to the ineligibility of one of his endorsers.

The GFA Elections Committee made this decision, and the Appeals Committee upheld the disqualification.

Amanda Clinton expressed her concerns, saying, "For an organization (GFA) screaming for that sense of game-changer choice and him (incumbent GFA President Kurt Okraku) coming out and saying, 'I am the keeper of the safe,' so to think for Ghana football, etc., this is not how you do it."

She emphasised the importance of offering voters a range of choices and a fair electoral process, saying, "Footballers, administrators, they are all the same people; they are from the same cloth, but you need to give a sense of choice."

As it stands, Kurt Okraku is poised to run unopposed in the GFA Presidential race unless George Afriyie's disqualification is reversed. Afriyie's legal team is preparing to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).