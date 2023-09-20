Amanda Clinton credits Kurt Okraku's work as GFA President

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant Amanda Clinton has acknowledged the work done by GFA President Kurt Okraku during his first term.

However, she expressed concern over his apparent reluctance to face challengers in the upcoming election rescheduled to October 5.

George Afriyie, the only candidate challenging Okraku, has been disqualified from the race. Despite appealing his initial disqualification, Afriyie's appeal was rejected by the Appeals Committee.

Clinton believes that the challenges faced by Afriyie do not reflect well on the incumbent GFA President, especially considering his decent performance during his tenure as GFA President.

She noted that Okraku's decision to run unopposed, in contrast to the last election with multiple contenders, may not demonstrate a commitment to clearing corruption from the organization.

"Optics-wise, it’s going to look really bad because he is the incumbent. He’s done a fairly decent job because of COVID…so to sit there as a de facto dictator-like figure when last four years we had I think six contenders, does not show anything of clearing the rot per se," Clinton stated.

She further emphasised that from an optics perspective, this decision could be seen as the worst choice for the incumbent GFA President, and it suggests a degree of fear for some undisclosed reason.