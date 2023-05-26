Amanda Clinton not interested in GFA presidential race

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential candidate Amanda Clinton has ruled herself out of the upcoming GFA elections.

The first term of the current president Kurt Okraku ends in October and the Ghana Football community is anticipating another election.

The renowned lawyer who was once in the race four years ago says she has other plans and may not be available to contest.

“I learned my lessons in the last time round,” she told Original FM.

“No, I don’t think I’m ready to run this year. I really have to do my grassroots work, which I’m doing now,” she added.

Despite not getting any votes in the previous elections, she hasn't entirely given up on running the high office in the future as she hinted at returning to the contest in the next four years or more.

“I might be available to contest again in the next four or eight years,” she said.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea bankroller Bernard Amofa Jantuah remains the only candidate to declare his intention to contest Kurt Okraku.