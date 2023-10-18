Amankwah Mireku advises Chris Hughton to make crucial decision on Inaki Williams following goal drought

Hearts of Oak legend Amankwah Mireku has advised Chris Hughton to find ways of making Inaki Williams an important player to the Black Stars or oust him from the squad.

The Athletic Bilbao forward since switching allegiance from Spain to Ghana has made 11 appearances but failed to find the back of the net raising concerns among Ghanaians.

In an interview with Happy FM, Amankwaa Mireku added his voice to the chorus of complaints about the performance of Black Stars players emphasising Inaki Williams' goal drought.

"Since his debut for Ghana, what has he to show? Absolutely nothing. He is yet to find the back of the net upfront, and other players also deserve a chance to demonstrate their abilities. Inaki needs to be excused from the team because in over nine appearances, he has nothing to show," Mireku stated.

He went on to entreat coach Chris Hughton to be more pragmatic in finding solutions to Ghana's goal-scoring issues advising him to catch up with Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde if possible for some lessons on how to get the best out of Willaims.

"So why continue giving him playing time in the team to prove what? If the coach feels he is too important to lose, then there should be a consultation with the coach of Athletic Bilbao on how to unlock the player so he can score goals for Ghana."