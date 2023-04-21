"Amazing night"- Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam reacts after FC Basel reach Europa Conference League semi-final

Black Meteors midfielder Emmanuel Essiam has shared his delight after FC Basel came from a goal down to beat OGC Nice in France and progress to the semi-final of the Europa Conference League.

Compatriot Kassim Adams scored the winning goal in extra-time as the Swiss giants stunned the Ligue 1 outfit.

Essiam came on in the extra-time after replacing Toulan Xhaka, playing a key role in Basel's progress.

"Amazing night. To the semi-finals," an excited Essiam posted after the match.

The host took an early lead through forward Gaetan Laborde before Jean-Kevin Augustin forced the game into extra-time with an 86th minute leveller.

Adams then headed home the winner in the 98th minute as the Swiss side secured an important win.

Essiam joined Basel last summer from Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea and has gradually found his way into the senior team.

FC Basel will face Fiorentina in the last four of the Europa Conference League.