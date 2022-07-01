Ambitious Samuel Boadu wants to win more trophies at Hearts after FA Cup triumph

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is hoping to win more trophies at the club with a year remaining on his current deal.

The former Medeama SC coach led the club to back-to-back FA Cup success but has come under-fire following the team's poor run in the league.

Boadu also supervised a disastrous campaign in Africa with the team, losing to eventually champions Wydad in the second round of the CAF Champions League before going on to exit the play-offs of CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite the tough second campaign with the Rainbow club, Boadu is hoping to see off his contract which expires in September 2023.

"My contract ends in Sept 2023. I'm motivated to develop players and win lots of trophies with Hearts like other coaches did. I will sit with my Technical Team and discuss whether we need TECHNICAL HELP as we head into Africa," he told Asempa FM.

"Traveling in Africa and playing with no rest, no preseason made it difficult in GPL after our CAF campaign. We recorded injuries, fatigue. I'm not a flop. If not for the challenges we would've done better," he added.

The Phobians will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.