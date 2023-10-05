Ambulances on duty as shock awaits heavyweights in GFA Elections

The stage is set, and anticipation is running high as Ghana prepares for the much-anticipated Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

In a sign of the excitement and tension surrounding the event, ambulances are on standby to ensure the well-being of all involved, as shockwaves are expected to ripple through the football community.

The elections, taking place today in Tamale, will determine the leadership of Ghanaian football for the next four years. While some candidates, like incumbent Kurt Okraku, are running unopposed, others face fierce competition as they vie for positions on the Executive Council.

As the country holds its collective breath, football enthusiasts, stakeholders, and delegates from across the nation have gathered to witness this crucial moment in Ghanaian football history. The presence of ambulances on duty is a testament to the intensity of the event, where surprises and upsets are always a possibility.

The electoral agenda extends beyond the selection of the GFA President, with representatives for the Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Football on the Executive Council also to be decided.