Ameenu Shardow admits clubs not ‘doing enough to court their fans’

General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow has stated that clubs have fallen short in wooing their fans to patronize their matches.

According to Shardow, clubs record low attendances because they do not invest in publicizing their matches.

The low patronage of the Ghana Premier League has become one of the burning issues in football circles, and Shardow aired his views on the subject when he appeared on Citi FM.

He said: “The truth of the matter is that I don’t think as clubs, we are doing enough to court our fans. We are not doing enough at all. When you look at my club for instance, I know people spend a lot of money into promotion of games. We literally don’t spend anything.”

The 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off on September 15, 2023.

By Suleman Asante

