Ameenu Shardow calls for patience from Asante Kotoko fans amid unimpressive season start

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow has extended a plea to the passionate supporters of Asante Kotoko to exhibit patience and trust in the team, as they navigate through a challenging start to the season.

Asante Kotoko have had a sluggish beginning to their campaign, securing just two victories and enduring a recent home defeat at the hands of Dreams FC.

Following Dreams FC's remarkable win against Kotoko, Shadow, who also serves as the Black Stars team manager, emphasized the need for patience among the Kotoko faithful. He urged them to have confidence in Coach Prosper Ogum's ability to turn the team's fortunes around.

"The fans should exercise patience. Kotoko is a big club, and I know fans will always demand wins, but it's noteworthy that the team is in a rebuilding phase, which requires patience," Shadow expressed during an interview with Kessben FM.

He further highlighted Dreams FC's elevated status, particularly as they participate in the CAF inter-club championship, indicating that they are no longer a club to be underestimated by their opponents.

Prosper Ogum, Asante Kotoko's coach, who enjoyed success during his first tenure with the club by clinching the Ghana Premier League, is currently grappling with challenges as he aims to restore the team to its former glory.