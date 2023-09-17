GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ameenu Shardow confident about Dreams FC’s CAF Confederation Cup progress

Published on: 17 September 2023
Ameenu Shardow

Dreams FC Administrative Manager, Ameenu Shardow, is optimistic about his team's chances of advancing to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Shardow expressed his confidence during an interview on Citi FM's Sports Panorama following Dreams FC's 2-1 victory over Sierra Leone's FC Kallon in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Veteran forward John Antwi scored the winning goal from the penalty spot after FC Kallon drew level just before halftime. Godfred Atuahene scored the opening goal for Dreams FC in the 11th minute.

While discussing the possibility of playing the second leg outside Sierra Leone due to logistical challenges faced by FC Kallon, Shardow emphasized his team's determination to secure the needed results to qualify.

He stated, "We don't want to make any complaints over it (logistics challenge); we are very focused. Like I said, the job is not done. We wish we could have scored more goals to make it (the win) even more comfortable, but then I think we are good enough to go for the return fixture and get the job done."

