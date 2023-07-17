Ameenu Shardow: Otto Addo's World Cup mistakes due to lack of experience

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow, has voiced his opinion on former head coach Otto Addo, stating that Addo made mistakes during the World Cup but would have improved the team had he continued in his role.

Addo, currently a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, was appointed as the interim manager following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Cameroon.

Under Addo's guidance, Ghana managed to secure qualification to the World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Nigeria. However, their World Cup journey ended at the group stage, with the Black Stars earning three points from three games. They secured a victory against South Korea but suffered defeats against Portugal and Uruguay in their remaining group matches.

Shardow acknowledged Addo's mistakes at the World Cup but expressed his belief that the Black Stars would have witnessed improvement had the former Ghana international continued as head coach. In an interview with 3Sports, Shardow stated, "We would have been better if Otto Addo stayed as the Black Stars coach. I have always said that Otto Addo made mistakes at the World Cup because he hadn't been there before."

He further emphasised Addo's ability to learn on the job, stating, "Otto Addo is someone who learns on the job, and Ghana would have been better if he had continued as the Black Stars head coach."

Since Addo's departure, Chris Hughton has taken over as the Black Stars coach earlier this year. So far, the team has recorded one win and two draws in three games under his guidance.