Ameenu Shardow reveals Accra Sports Stadium as venue for Dreams FC CAF Confederation Cup matches

Administrative manager for Dreams FC, Mohammed Ameenu Shardow has disclosed that the team will host their CAF Confederation Cup matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This decision stems from the requirement set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that the stadium must meet specific criteria for hosting such matches. The Still Believe secured a spot in the competition after winning the Ghanaian FA Cup. After careful deliberation, the board and management of the team decided to embark on the Africa expedition.

“When CAF came for the inspection, they chose certain venues that are suitable for CAF competitions. According to the regulations, during the preliminary round of the competition, the rules are flexible. They tighten it when you progress to the group stages. For now, we have identified the Accra Sports Stadium as the venue for our Africa campaign,” Shardow told Kessben Sports.

By Suleman Asante