AMG FC prepare to face bottom-placed Blessed Stars FC in Futsal Premier League

AMG FC, the current leaders of Group A in the Futsal Premier League, are set to face off against bottom-placed Blessed Stars FC on Matchday 5.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 20, at the Shiashie McDan Astro Turf.

AMG FC has been in exceptional form this season, having accumulated 12 points from four matches. They have scored an impressive 33 goals while conceding only 8. Their strong performances have made them the only undefeated team in their zone.

The team currently holds a three-point lead over second-placed DANAC FC. Dakota FC, Y2K FC, and Gadu FC occupy the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively in the group standings.

The fixtures for Matchday 4 of the Futsal Premier League are set to commence at 8 am on Saturday, May 20, 2023. For a complete list of fixtures, refer to the attached file.