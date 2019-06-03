Amidaus owner rips into Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh, says 'he wants to be GFA president'

Owner of Division one side Amidaus Professionals, Alhaji Baba Gedo has descended heavily on Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh for flirting around the vacant GFA Presidency seat.

According to Alhaji Gedo, the former Asante Kotoko management member is trying to use his connects in government to stand for the FA Presidency.

However Alhaji Gedo believes the football fraternity will reject him, claiming the former football enthusiast now turned economist has done nothing in terms of investing in the sport.

"Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh wants to be the next GFA president. He knows that the football people don’t like him so he is seeking for the support of the Government to get there," he told Happy FM.

"He wants to be relevant in Ghana football but we don’t want him. He has money but hasn’t invest in football before. He won’t get even a single vote if he contest I am telling him. His agenda won’t work .

"He should go to Dubai and come back to Ghana and contest for the GFA presidency. We are waiting for him here."

The Ghana Football Association seat has been vacant since former FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi stepped down after allegations of corruption and bribery.