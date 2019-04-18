Amidu Salifu to miss Arezzo game against Virtus Entella

Former Ghana youth international Amidu Salifu will miss Arezzo game against Virtus Entella in the Siere C league match.

The 26-year old has been left out of the match day squad ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Amidu who is on-loan from Fiorentina has featured in nine games for Arezzo this season.

Arezzo are placed fifth on the league log with 58 points and will need a win in this game to climb up the table.

Below is the squad for the game

Goalkeepers : Bertozzi, Pelagatti;

Defenders : Zappella, Sereni, Pelagatti, Luciani, Burzigotti, Pinto, Sala, Borghini;

Midfielders : Buglio, Foglia, Serrotti, Basit, Remedi, Benucci, Tassi, Sbarzella, Belloni;

Attackers : Zini, Brunori, Cutolo, Persano, Rolando.