Amidu Salifu to miss Arezzo game against Virtus Entella

Former Ghana youth international Amidu Salifu will miss Arezzo game against Virtus Entella in the Siere C league match.
The 26-year old has been left out of the match day squad ahead of tomorrow’s game.
Amidu who is on-loan from Fiorentina has featured in nine games for Arezzo this season.
Arezzo are placed fifth on the league log with 58 points and will need a win in this game to climb up the table.
Below is the squad for the game
Goalkeepers : Bertozzi, Pelagatti;
Defenders : Zappella, Sereni, Pelagatti, Luciani, Burzigotti, Pinto, Sala, Borghini;
Midfielders : Buglio, Foglia, Serrotti, Basit, Remedi, Benucci, Tassi, Sbarzella, Belloni;
Attackers : Zini, Brunori, Cutolo, Persano, Rolando.