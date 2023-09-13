Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku reacts after Ghana's victory over Liberia

Black Stars defender Nicholas Opoku has shared his excitement after featuring in Ghana's victory over Liberia in an international friendly on Tuesday in Accra.

Opoku started as coach Chris Hughton named a changed team for the game against the Lone Stars as he assesses his players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

The Amiens centre-back impressed as the four-time African champions tore apart Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"A win for us, a win for the . Always a great feeling playing for my country. Thanks for your support and prayers! We keep soaring high like the eagle," wrote the defender after the match.

Olympique Lyonnais winger Ernest Nuamah opened the scoring after expertly controlling a long pass from the back before firing past the Liberia goalkeeper.

He went from scorer to provider, serving the assist for Mohammed Kudus' second before Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew sealed victory with a calm finish.

Liberia pulled one back late in the game through Divine Rosevelt Teah.