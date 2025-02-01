GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Aminu Adams joins Dreams FC from Debibi United FC

Published on: 01 February 2025
Dreams FC have announced the signing of midfielder Aminu Adams from Debibi United Football Club. 

The exciting midfielder signed a three year deal to join the Still Believe lads in the January transfer window.

Adams' arrival is expected to boost the squad for the second half of the campaign after finishing in relegation places following the end of the first half of the season.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Aminu Adams from Debibi United Football Club. The midfielder has agreed a deal that will run until 2028," Dreams FC wrote confirming his signing.

He joins Suraj Seidu, Amankwah Baafi, Ibrahim Osman, Kofi Marshah and Wisdom Appasu Lawoe as the club's January signings.

Adams is expected to join the squad for the game against Basake Holy Stars at the Tuba Astroturf on Sunday.

