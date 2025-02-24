Amoako Minta's decisive goal seals Sassuolo Primavera's 3-2 victory over Fiorentina

In a thrilling encounter on Sunday, Ghanaian winger Amoako Minta played a pivotal role in Sassuolo Primavera's 3-2 triumph over Fiorentina Primavera in the Campionato Primavera 1.

The 19-year-old showcased his talent by netting a crucial goal that leveled the match, setting the stage for Sassuolo's eventual victory.

The match commenced with Sassuolo taking an early lead in the 45th minute through Sonosi Daldum. However, Fiorentina responded swiftly in the second half, with Gabriele Bertolini scoring twice in quick succession in the 50th and 53rd minutes, turning the game in favor of the home side.

Undeterred, Sassuolo pressed forward, and their efforts were rewarded in the 59th minute when Amoako Minta found the back of the net, equalizing the scoreline. This goal shifted the momentum back to Sassuolo.

As the match progressed, both teams vied for dominance, but it was Sassuolo who capitalized on their opportunities. In the 86th minute, Borna Knezovic scored the decisive goal, ensuring a hard-fought victory over their rivals.