GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Amos Frimpong begs Asante Kotoko fans for unflinching support for team

Published on: 23 August 2023
Amos Frimpong begs Asante Kotoko fans for unflinching support for team
Amos Frimpong

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong has pleaded with supporters of the club to render their unwavering support for the team in the upcoming season.

Frimpong spent eight years at the club and is fully aware of the role the fans play in the performance of the team on the pitch.

There was a high level of apathy in the ranks of the ‘Fabulous’ faithful last season as the club witnessed record low attendances to their home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Frimpong has appealed to the fans of the Ghanaian giants to put the past behind and rally behind the team in the upcoming season.

He said: “Our attendance at matches last season wasn’t encouraging at all. I will plead with the fans that in the upcoming season whether rain or shine, good or bad performance, they should keep supporting the team so that the players know they are behind them. If things are not going well on the pitch, their (the fans) presence can inspire them to fight and achieve something for the club."

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more